AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel moves Delhi court for bail

Image Source : ANI (FILE) Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in now-scrapped AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, has applied for bail in a Delhi court. He is seeking bail in cases filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court said that it will hear the matter and has asked for a response from CBI and ED by August 19.

CBI has alleged that AugustaWestland deal worth 556.262 million euros and signed in February 2010 caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros

ED had earlier filed a supplementary charge sheet against Michel and others on April 4. He was arrested by ED on December 22, 2018 after his extradition from Dubai.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the other two.

The agency had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal.

(With PTI inputs)\