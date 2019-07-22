This Agra businessman gifted 'freedom' to prisoners on his birthday. Here's how

Image Source : FILE PIC Agra Businessman gifts freedom to prisoners on his birthday

In a rare gesture, a businessman from Agra has deposited Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates who could not pay the penalty amount. Motilal Yadav paid the amount on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said, "My son is an advocate. I had come to know that some inmates' release has been stalled because they could not deposit the penalty amount. I have given my contribution and I hope the inmates will not commit mistakes in the future."

Superintendent of the district jail, Shashikant Misra, said that Yadav's initiative should be lauded. Around 232 inmates have been released in the last two years after depositing the bail amount to the tune of Rs 8.5 lakh in the last two years, Misra informed.

"Motilal Yadav wanted to release some inmates who could not afford the bail amount. Around 17 prisoners were released on Saturday after he deposited Rs 35,000," he said.

