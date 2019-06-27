After video of inmates brandishing arms went viral, UP government maintains arms were fake

Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

After a video showing jail inmates brandishing firearms in a jail in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district went viral on the social media, the government on Thursday claimed that the firearms were actually made of clay.

In a statement, the state Home Department said: "During the probe, it was found that Gaurav (one of the inmates) is a very good painter, and the country-made pistol shown in the video is actually made of clay."

About the food items seen in the video, the statement said: "Apart from this, all the food items which are seen in the video are regular items which are given to the inmates. None of the items were brought from outside or are objectionable."

The statement also said that the other inmate seen in the video, Amrish, is a resident of Meerut and is serving a life-term for murder and loot, while inmate Gaurav, who is from Rae Bareli, is convicted in cases of loot and murder.

Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said: "In the investigation, it was found that the video was made colluding with some jail officials to put pressure on the jail administration."

He said that the video was made in February.

"In this context, head jail warders Mata Prasad and Hemraj, jail warder Awadhesh Sahu and Saleem Khan have been found to be colluding with the inmates, and action is being initiated against them as per rules," he added.

