After daughter elopes, father organises her funeral in Madhya Pradesh

Days after a 19-year-old girl eloped from the house, her father declared her dead and organised a traditional funeral ceremony to mourn the death of his alive daughter in Kuchrod village in Mandsaur on Friday.

The girl, identified as Sharda Mandora had allegedly eloped on July 25.

After which, agitated, the father, Gopal Mandora organised a traditional funeral ceremony at a community centre in the village to mourn the death of her living daughter on Friday.

He also got the invitation cards for the funeral ceremony of his daughter’s death printed and distributed it among the relatives and the villagers.

(With Inputs from ANI)

