Advani, Swaraj pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

BJP patriarch L K Advani and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday paid homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in New Delhi.

NCP leader Shanker Singh Vaghela also paid respects to Dikshit.

Dikshit, 81, passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute here due to cardiac arrest.

"I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj was succeeded by Dikshit after the BJP lost power in 1998.

Since morning scores of people have paid homage to Dikhsit at her residence.

Her mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters and then to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office -- the party unit she headed until her death -- and then to Nigam Bodh ghat for cremation.

