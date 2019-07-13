Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files forgery complaint against business partner

Image Source : PTI Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files forgery complaint

Wife of former cricketer Virender Sehwag has lodged a complaint against her business partner. In the complaint, Aarti Sehwag has alleged that her business partner, Rohit Kakkar, took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore using her forged signatures.

The FIR regarding the fraud has been registered with the EOW cell.

While Aarti Sehwag submitted the complaint a month back, a case was registered on Friday against her business partners after the police investigation.

According to the report filed, Aarti Sehwag had formed a business alliance with Rohit Kakkar. Other than Kakkar, she has also named 6 other people involved in the act.

Aarti Sehwag has also accused Rohit Kakkar's firm of misuing her husband Virender Sehwag's name. According to the complaint, Kakkar had used the former cricketer's name for an easy access to the loan.

Sehwag had got married to Aarti in 2004, when he was at the peak of his cricketing career. He had received a lot of support from her.

After retiring though he has owed his life to his wife and keeps on posting updates on social media whenever he goes somewhere with her.

Viru, according to his nature, also candidly calls her the ‘boss’.

Also Read | BCCI official questions selectors after India bow out of 2019 World Cup

Also Read | England's journey from embarrassment in 2015 to World Cup final in 2019

Related Video: Mehbooba Mufti blames orange jersey for Indian cricket team's defeat against England