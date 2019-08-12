Monday, August 12, 2019
     
'Aap bohot achha kaam karte ho': This video of a child saluting Army jawan for Maharashtra flood rescue is winning hearts

Yet another year, yet another monsoon mayhem in India. But no worries, India's paramilitary forces are always around you in distress. Even as some states of the country are facing devastating floods, these men in uniform are risking their lives and wading through to save us. We just can't thank them enough. However, in a symbolic gesture, a little child in Maharashtra tried conveying through the expression.

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2019 7:38 IST
In a heart-warming video, a child can be seen saluting an army jawan during flood rescue operations in Maharashtra's Gaonbagh. 

​"Aap bohot achha kaam karte ho," the child said next as she saluted the jawan. The jawan then shook hands with the child and put his hand on her head.

In another gesture of gratitude for flood rescue, women in worst-hit Sangli tied rakhis to army and navy jawans. 

An unprecedented deluge swamped Maharashtra, hitting Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts the hardest. Death toll in the Maharashtra floods has claimed 40 lives so far, causing largescale destruction and displacement of over four lakh people. 

