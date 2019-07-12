4,800 MBBS seats reserved for economically weaker students

Image Source : PIB Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Around 4,800 MBBS seats have been reserved for students from economically weaker sections in the current year, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

He informed the Lok Sabha that there has been an increase of 24,698 seats for Under Graduate and Post Graduate in medical colleges in more than two years.

There has been an increase of 15,815 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats during the 2017-18 to 2019-20 period.

In 2019-20, 10,565 UG seats and 2,153 PG seats have been increased, as per data provided by him to the Lower House.

During the Question Hour, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare said there are now around 75,000 MBBS seats for students who qualify the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"The government has taken several steps to increase the number of seats in various medical educational institutes/ medical colleges across the country," he said.

Responding to supplementary questions, Vardhan said around 4,800 MBBS seats have been reserved for students from economically weaker sections this year.

Among various measures taken, it has been made mandatory for all medical colleges to start PG courses within three years from the date of their MBBS course recognition.

The minister said new medical colleges are also being established by upgrading district/referral hospitals preferably in under-served districts.

