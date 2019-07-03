4 bodies of mountaineers brought to Munsyari base camp

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday brought four of the seven bodies of missing mountaineers to Uttarakhand's Munsyari base camp 1 by IAF helicopters.

"The remaining three bodies are being carried and all bodies will be brought to Pithoragarh by today noon," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told IANS.

On Tuesday, after 12 hours operation, the dead bodies were taken to the ITBP base camp 1.

Last week, the ITBP search team recovered seven bodies of the eight missing mountaineers who were on the way to Nanda Devi. The bodies were found roped in together while the eighth body could not be located.

