3 women in health deparment suspended for dance video gone viral

Image Source : PTI A day after two physiotherapy trainees were suspended for taking a video at a state-run hospital, another similar incident in a government office came to light in Telangana on Saturday.

Three women employees have been suspended for indiscipline as they had allegedly shot a video of them performing to some songs, which has gone viral, a senior official said. All the three - two junior assistants and a lab attendant - had been appointed on compassionate grounds following the death of their mothers, the official said.

On Friday, two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital were suspended after a video of them performing to film songs went viral. The two students - a boy and a girl - belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them.

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said. Recently, as many as 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) had been issued stern warning after they were allegedly found filming videos on mobile app TikTok and chatting on different social media platforms during office hours.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson also "landed" himself in a controversy recently after a video shot on mobile app TikTok showed him sitting atop a police vehicle that went viral. The Minister had said he would look into the matter.