3 dead after wall of National Urdu School collapses in Kalyan, near Mumbai

Image Source : ANI Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed.

After an incident of a wall collapse in Malad, a wall of National Urdu School collapsed at around 12:30 am on Tuesday in Kalyan, following heavy rainfall in the area.

The latest incident resulted in the death of three people. One was reportedly injured.

16 people are killed in Mumbai wall collapse after an overnight downpour.

Authorities have declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain, PTI quoted a civic official as saying.

“People in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes Tuesday due to heavy rains,” the official said.

On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is “pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence.” The CM also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in another development, the state government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the financial capital of India.

