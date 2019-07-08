22-year-old Swiggy delivery boy chased, thrashed by gang of 10 in Bangalore/ File Pic

A 22-year-old Swiggy delivery boy, who is an engineering graduate was chased and thrashed by a gang of 10 persons in Thalaghattapura. The incident occurred after the delivery boy questioned a biker for riding on the wrong side of a one-way street.

The complainant, who did not want to be named, said he works with the Swiggy as a part-timer in the evening. He was out for food delivery when he chased by a group of people on Kanakpura Main Road.

According to a report in Bangalore mirror, the victim was chased for a few metres before being thrashed by the gang.

“I lost my balance and fell along with my bike. I questioned the biker why he rode in a manner that led to the accident. The two bike-borne men abused me and both of us had a verbal duel. They punched me and made a few phone calls, calling their friends to come and join them," the delivery boy said.

"I noticed that the two were drunk and I didn’t want to continue arguing with them. I picked up my bike and left the place but soon I noticed that three bikes were following me. One of them stopped me near Raghuvanahalli Circle and took my bike key. I looked around and there were about 10-12 men, who had gathered. The biker who had called the gang started hitting me, saying that it was their area and how dare I question them. The gang took my helmet and hit me,” the Swiggy delivery boy told Bangalore Mirror.

A traffic cop was present at the circle when the assault took place. However, instead of calling the police, the traffic cop asked the gang to hand over the keys and escape the spot as they were drunk.

