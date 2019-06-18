2005 Ayodhya attack case: Allahabad court sentences 4 to life imprisonment, acquits one

2005 Ayodhya attack case: Allahabad court convicts 4 accused, acquits one

A Special court in Allahabad sentenced four accused to life imprisonment and acquitted one in the 2005 Ayodhya attack case.

The verdict has been delivered after 14 years of the attack. The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five suspected JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra pronounced the verdict in a special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday. He also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the convicts.

The Jaish terrorists had barged into the makeshift complex at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. The security personnel and terrorists had engaged in a gunfight that went on for two hours.