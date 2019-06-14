Friday, June 14, 2019
     
2 suspended after accused escapes from police station

Om Prakash Jat fled from the police station on the pretext of answering nature's call. "We have suspended a female guard and a constable for dereliction of duty," the SP said.

PTI PTI
Jodhpur Published on: June 14, 2019 10:56 IST
Representational Image
Representational Image

Representational Image

Two police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence after an accused under the POSCO act fled from custody in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an officer said.

The accused, Om Prakash Jat, was taken to the Bhopalgarh police station for interrogation on Thursday afternoon on charges of eve-teasing a girl while she was going to school and also sending obscene messages to her, said Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Rahul Barhat.

The officer said Jat fled from the police station on the pretext of answering nature's call. "We have suspended a female guard and a constable for dereliction of duty," the SP said.

A search is on to nab the accused, the officer added.

