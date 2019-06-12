Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
  4. 1989 custodial death case: SC refuses to entertain plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

1989 custodial death case: SC refuses to entertain plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 13:40 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Gujarat government, said that final argument is over in the 1989 custodial death case and the trial court has reserved its verdict for June 20.

Also Read | Former IPS Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 22-yr-old drug 'planting' case

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

 

