Gorakhpur, Varanasi to have tourist police stations

In view of the chief minister's directives, the government has given its approval for setting up one tourist police station each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. 

Gorakhpur Published on: November 29, 2019 7:38 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a tourist police station each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi for extending better facilities to national and international tourists and pilgrims and ensuring their safety, an official said on Thursday. Principal Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials concerned to act promptly for setting up the new tourist police stations in accordance with the prescribed norms.

Presently, there is a tourist police station in Agra's Taj City, Awasthi said. 

