Image Source : AP Synairgen announces 'major breakthrough' in treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients

Synairgen Plc said on Monday its drug helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the United Kingdom. The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen's formulation had a 79 percent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo, Reuters reported.

According to company, patients who received the drug, SNG001, were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo. The company said that no deaths were reported in patients treated with SNG001, while three people died after being randomised to placebo.

Chief executive Richard Marsden said positive results from a clinical trial of its drug to tackle the severe symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) “could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised patients”

Synairgen announces positive results from trial of SNG001 in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

The odds of developing severe disease (e.g. requiring ventilation or resulting in death) during the treatment period (day 1 to day 16) were significantly reduced by 79 per cent for patients receiving SNG001 compared to patients who received placebo.

Patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover (defined as ‘no limitation of activities’ or ‘no clinical or virological evidence of infection’) over the course of the treatment period compared to those receiving placebo.

Over the treatment period, the measure of breathlessness was markedly reduced in patients who received SNG001 compared to those receiving placebo.

Trial chief investigator, Professor Tom Wilkinson, said he was “delighted” by the results produced and hailed the “momentous coordinated effort” from Synairgen, the University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, which collaborated on the research.

"The results confirm our belief that interferon beta, a widely known drug that, by injection, has been approved for use in a number of other indications, has huge potential as an inhaled drug to be able to restore the lung’s immune response, enhancing protection, accelerating recovery and countering the impact of SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he added.

Meanwhile, shares of the company nearly tripled to 97.50 pence, up from a Friday close of 36.50 pence.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage