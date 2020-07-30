Image Source : FILE Pravasi Rojgar: All about Sonu Sood's initiative to provide 3 lakh jobs; Amazon, AEPC leading employers

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has emerged as 'real-life hero' for the people as he has been helping stranded Indian students, migrant labourers across the country during coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actor has now taken a new initiative of helping the workers find suitable jobs amid the pandemic. 'Pravasi Rojgar' will also be offering specific job training programmes like spoken English.

On his 47th birthday, Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter account and announced as many as 3 Lakh jobs offers for the migrant workers as ongoing COVID-19 crisis has left millions of Indians jobless. The free website and app, named 'Pravasi Rojgar', will digitally connect job providers with the job seekers.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "For my overseas brothers on the occasion of my birthday Pravasi Rojgar.com. My contract for 3 lakh jobs. All these provide good salary, PF, ESI and other benefits. Thanks AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co, Portea and all others.#AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

According to the 'Pravasi Rojgar' website, over 450 employers have been onboarded and 1,00,000 job requirements have been aggregated after the launch. The online platform has onboarded companies like Amazon, Sodexo, Max Healthcare and Portea.

"Our mission is to provide job linkages and career progression to millions of migrant workers who are in need of jobs," reads a message on the 'Pravasi Rojgar' website.

The online platform has over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

A helpline toll-free number 1800 121 664422 has been launched for people and employers to register their needs and requirements respectively. A 24x7 helpline has been set up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage