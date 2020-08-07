Image Source : FILE PHOTO Serum Institute of India joins hands with Bill Gates to deliver 100 mn coronavirus vaccine doses

In a bid to make the delivery of coronavirus vaccine more feasible, Serum Institute of India has gotten into an agreement with one of the world's richest men -- Bill Gates. SII has joined hands with Bill and Melina Gates Foundation, Vaccine Alliance and Gavi to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million of coronavirus vaccine doses for India and other low-income countries.

"The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification," SII said in a statement.

Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India has entered into agreements with several leading vaccine candidates to provide for an effective and efficient vaccine to the Indian public when the vaccine is finally out.

Both AstraZeneca and Novavax candidates are in the final stages of clinical trials.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage