Adar Poonawalla hopes to announce their own corona vaccines by 2021 end, launch Covishield by 2020 end

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla says they plan to launch their own coronavirus vaccine

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) which is manufacturing 20 crore — 200 million — doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and seeking phase 3 human trial approval from India's drug controller, says they hope to announce their own vaccine by the end of 2021. Speaking to Pune Mirror, Adar Poonawalla said that they have 5 candidates for coronavirus vaccines including 2 of their own. He said they hope to announce the availability of their own vaccines by the end of 2021.

Poonawalla on their own vaccine candidates

Out of the two coronavirus vaccine candidates of SII, Adar Poonawalla said one is — Codagenix vaccine which is in pre-clinical trials and they have worldwide rights for it. The second one is — Novavax which is just a month or two behind Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Poonawalla on Oxford-AstraZeneca

Image Source : @SERUMINSTINDIA TWITTER Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine will be called Covishield in India.

Adar Poonawalla said Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be branded as Covishield and they are hopeful that it will be an efficacious, immunogenic vaccine, viable for mass use. Poonawalla said they hope to launch it by the end of 2020 and by first quarter Covishield will start reaching masses.

