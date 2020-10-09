After launching Sputnik V, Russia to approve second coronavirus vaccine in a week. Deets inside

Image Source : AP A volunteer receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for coronavirus. (Representational image)

After launching the very first vaccine for novel coronavirus back in August, Russia is all set to register its second coronavirus vaccine on October 15, informed a vaccine developer according to a Reuters report. Russia in August became the first country in the world to officially launch a coronavirus vaccine — Sputnik V — with its very first doses were administered to President Vladimir Putin's daughter. Now, the country is planning to approve its second COVID vaccine on October 15, so let's take a look at some key facts about the upcoming vaccine for the infectious disease.

Russia to approve 2nd coronavirus vaccine | Key takeaways

The new coronavirus vaccine has been developed by Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology which has recently completed early stage clinical trials.

According to Mint, The Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation began the procedure of registration of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.

vaccine. As per a report, Russia is set to complete the registration procedure of EpiVacCorona vaccine on October 15, 2020, informed Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

The Vector State Research Centre back in July had received a go-ahead from the Russian health ministry for human trials.

Last month in September, around 20 volunteers who participated in trials were discharged from the medical facility.

Speaking on clinical trials, Russia's chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said that the human trials have remained very successful as the volunteers developed required titers with no one having any clinical signs after getting vaccine shots be it neither temperature nor any other reaction.

Russia's second coronavirus vaccine second stage human trials are expected to commence in November-December in which 30,000 volunteers are expected to participate.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage