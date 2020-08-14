Russia coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V human trial data likely to release by Monday

Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his country is the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine hasn't provoked the awe and wonder of the Soviet Union’s launch of the first satellite into orbit in 1957. Instead the announcement was met by doubts about the science and safety of the vaccine.

Russia, which became the first country to register coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V, will release the vaccine trial data likely by Monday. Russia had on August 11 announced that it registered the vaccine for public use with its very first doses being received by President Vladimir Putin's daughter. It is being expected that Russia will release the pre-clinical, clinical trials of the new vaccine against the coronavirus in the coming days, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed.

In a statement according to Sputnik, Murashko said, "In the coming days, perhaps, by Monday, information about the pre-clinical and clinical trials will be published", Murashko said.

The development has also come at a time when scientists across the globe are skeptical and not very sure about the vaccine developed by Russia doubting its effectiveness. Meanwhile, a senior expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it is currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information about the coronavirus vaccine that Russia will start production soon.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to WHO's director-general, told in a press conference on Thursday that WHO does not have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment on the Russian vaccine.

He told reporters that with the coordination of WHO, there are altogether nine vaccine candidates that are going through Phase 2 or 3 trials, but the Russian vaccine is not one of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the country has registered the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Later on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the country will start the production of the vaccine within two weeks. Murashko also said that doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.

