5 Rafale jets take off from Merignac, France to join Indian Air Force | Watch

The first batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets on Monday flew out of France and will land in India on July 29 to join the Indian Air Force. India will get a total of 36 Rafale jets after the government-to-government deal between India and France in 2016. The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India. These 5 Rafale jets will be inducted in the Indian Air Force Fleet in Ambala, Haryana.
The Indian Embassy in France shared videos, photos of new Rafale jets taking off from France to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala in Haryana on July 29.
In another video shared by Indian Embassy in France, it said, "Beauty and the Beast"- Rafale Fighter Aircraft. Ready to take-off!"
Sharing the news, the Indian Embassy said, "New milestone in India-France defence cooperation to further strengthen the strategic partnership. The first batch of 5 Rafale fighter aircraft fly out from Merignac, France to India.
Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf thanked the French Government and Dassault Aviation at the Merignac facility.
