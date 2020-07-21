Oxford coronavirus vaccine provides double protection, produces antibodies in 28 days. All you need to know

Image Source : AP A doctor at the University of Oxford takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

Team of scientists at Oxford Vaccine Group (Department of Paediatrics) and Oxford University’s Jenner Institute working on the discovery of a safe, effective and accessible vaccine against coronavirus have come out with the trial results that the world was waiting for. The results of Phase I/II trial published on Monday (July 20) in the scientific journal, The Lancet, indicate no early safety concerns and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system. Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 developed by the university’s Jenner Institute, is being supported by the UK government and AstraZeneca.

Here's what the Oxford's coronavirus vaccine trial has found

The vaccine provoked a T cell response within 14 days of vaccination (white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus) , and an antibody response within 28 days (antibodies are able to neutralise the virus so that it cannot infect cells when initially contracted).

of vaccination , and an (antibodies are able to neutralise the virus so that it cannot infect cells when initially contracted). Patients had detectable neutralising antibodies, which have been suggested by researchers as important for protection , and these responses were strongest after a booster dose , with 100% of participants blood having neutralising activity against the coronavirus.

, and these responses were strongest after , with 100% of participants blood having neutralising activity against the coronavirus. The next step in studying the vaccine is to confirm that it can effectively protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection .

. Phase I, II trial data shows that the vaccine did not lead to any unexpected reactions and had a similar safety profile to previous vaccines of this type.

and had a similar safety profile to previous vaccines of this type. The immune responses observed following vaccination are in line with what previous animal studies have shown are associated with protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, although we must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm this in humans,” says Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford University and co-author of the study.

Oxford COVID Vaccine produces strongest immune response in volunteers who received two doses

The strongest immune response was witnessed in the 10 participants who received two doses of the vaccine. indicating that this might be a good strategy for vaccination, Professor Pollard said.

Image Source : AP In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from the coronavirus vaccine trials, from various parts of the country, are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

When did Oxford COVID vaccine trial began?

A UK Phase I/II trial began in April testing the Oxford coronavirus vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. The team started working to develop a vaccine against the global threat that is coronavirus in January 2020 and have been working with unprecedented urgency in a race against the coronavirus.

During the Phase I/II trial the vaccine has been evaluated in more than 1,000 healthy adult volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years in a randomised controlled trial. A subset of these volunteers (10 people) received two doses of the vaccine.

Between April 23, 2020 and May 21, 2020, 1077 volunteers, received the vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or a placebo MenACWY vaccine. There were no serious adverse health events related to ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

What Phase I, II trial results mean for Phase III

Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, at the University of Oxford Jenner Institute and co-author of the study has said, "These encouraging results support further evaluation of this candidate vaccine in our ongoing large scale Phase III programme, that is still needed to assess the ability of the vaccine to protect people from COVID-19."

What happens in Phase III of Oxford Covid Vaccine Trial?

Oxford and AstraZeneca are collaborating with clinical partners around the world as part of a global clinical programme to trial the Oxford vaccine. The global programme is made up of a Phase III trial in the US enrolling 30,000 patients, a paediatric study, as well as Phase III trials in low-to-middle income countries including Brazil and South Africa which are already underway.

How close are we to the actual coronavirus vaccine?

The Oxford Vaccine Group and the team at Jennre Institute are working with "outstanding speed and agility" to produce the vaccine.

Kate Bingham, Chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce said, "The UK is fortunate to have such outstanding academic innovators working alongside the highly experienced global team at AstraZeneca. This partnership is working at exceptional speed to demonstrate the safety and clinical effectiveness of the chadox vaccine in protecting people against COVID-19 infection."

Oxford University working with AstraZeneca for large scale manufacture

The University of Oxford is working with the UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the further development, large-scale manufacture and potential distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, with plans for clinical development and production of the Oxford vaccine progressing globally. The project has been further spurred by £84 million of Government funding to help accelerate the vaccine’s development.

What AstraZeneca says about the vaccine

“We are encouraged by the Phase I/II interim data showing AZD1222 was capable of generating a rapid antibody and T-cell response against SARS-CoV-2. While there is more work to be done, today’s data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world,” says Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development at AstraZeneca.

How long the Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial last?

When will Oxford coronavirus vaccine come into the market? Which company would produce Oxford Vaccine?

Oxford scientists explain Phase I, II results of coronavirus vaccine trial | Watch

