Image Source : AP Novavax signs coronavirus vaccine supply deal with Serum Institute of India

Novavax Inc has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate. The two have reportedly signed a supply and license agreement for the upcoming vaccine.

As per the deal Serum Institute of India will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the 'pandemic period' in all countries except those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

Novavax, on Tuesday, announced that their vaccine candidate ate shown high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in the early-stage clinical trials and that it could start a much larger phase-3 trials latest by September.

COVID-19 has infected close to 19 million people worldwide while over 7 lakh have died because of the outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage