Moderna reveals 'pandemic pricing' for upcoming coronavirus vaccine. Here's how much it will cost

Several top pharmaceutical companies around the world have fast-tracked their efforts to come up with an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus. US-based Moderna biotech is one of the front-runners in the race to launch a vaccine with the company's current vaccine candidate in final phases of clinical trials. In a latest development, Moderna has disclosed the price of the vaccine, which it plans to provide to some customers under 'pandemic pricing'.

Moderna has said that its vaccine, under pandemic pricing, is likely to cost between Rs 2,400 and Rs 2,800 ($32-$37).

Moderna is currently in discussions with government's across the world to provide vaccine to the masses. "We are working with government's around the world and others to ensure a vaccine is accessible regardless of ability to pay," Moderna CEO Sephane Bancel said.

"We're currently in a pandemic as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), like many experts, we believe the virus is not going away and there will be a need to vaccinate people or give them a boost for many years to come," he further added.

Bancel has also said that the vaccine will be priced "well-below value" during the pandemic period. "Eventually, when the virus is under control and considered endemic, the pricing will follow the traditional market in line with other commercial vaccines," he said.

Moderna has reportedly already received $400 million in deposits by countries for the supply of their COVID-19 vaccine called mRNA-1273.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are on. About 30,000 people have been administered the vaccine by Moderna. The results of the final trials are expected by October.

