Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine phase 3 human trials to begin in September: What we know

Johnson & Johnson, another participant in the race to develop coronavirus vaccine, is all set to enter a late-stage human (clinical) trial for testing its vaccine for the most infectious disease in September, a company spokesperson has informed. Johnson & Johnson's phase 3 clinical trial of the coronavirus-vaccine would see the participation of nearly 60,000 healthy people, aged above 18.

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine phase 3 human trials | What we know

