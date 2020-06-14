Image Source : PTI Good News: India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 50 per cent; 162,379 Indians defeat coronavirus

Amid all the gloom that has surrounded the whole coronavirus situation in the country, a piece of good news came this morning as India's coronavirus recovery rate notched above 50 per cent mark. As per latest figures issued by the health ministry, 162,379 people have recovered after contracting the virus. This is 50.59 per cent of the total cases reported (320,922).

In the last 24 hours, 8,049 people have recovered from the disease that has killed over 9,000 people in India.

The total number of active COVID-19 patients in the country are 149,348.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst impacted states by the virus.

A high-level meeting will take place in Delhi at 11:00 am to review the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

The meeting that will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Bajpai.

