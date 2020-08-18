Image Source : AP India records highest number of single-day COVID-19 tests; active cases drop by 3,734

In the last 24 hours, India's active coronavirus cases have decreased by 3,734 as the number of recoveries notch above the number of new cases recorded. As per the latest MoHFW data, 55,079 new cases have come to light in the last 24 hours while 57,937 people recovered from the virus. India has also registered the highest-ever single day tests in the last 24 hours.

As per Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, India has registered over 8,99,000 tests in the last 24 hours, highest ever. "Recovered patients more than 19.70 lakhs which is 2.93 times the active cases. Case fatality rate is below 2%," Bhushan said.

India's coronavirus case tally has gone up to 27,02,743 while the number of deaths has gone up to 51,797.

India stands third on the list of countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases, only behind the USA and Brazil.

