In what comes as good news for Ghaziabad policemen, they will not be denied an off on occasions like marriages, anniversaries and birthday of any member of their family, in any condition. An order signed by SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Nethani stated that the leave applications by the police personnel should be accepted on a priority basis.

For SHOs and station in charges, leaves will be approved by the same procedure as before.

