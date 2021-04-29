Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Good News
  4. COVID: 'Oxygen langar' organised by south Delhi gurdwara

COVID: 'Oxygen langar' organised by south Delhi gurdwara

Small cylinders were refilled at the langar, organised on behalf of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Greater Kailash Part 1 in collaboration with former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairperson Manjit Singh GK.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2021 23:33 IST
CORONA, Positive, COVID19, Good News, Pandemic, Covid in India, Covid news, COVID19 updates, Oxygen
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Oxygen langar organised by gurdwara in Delhi.

An oxygen 'langar' was organised by a gurdwara in south Delhi's Greater Kailash for coronavirus patients, according to a statement.

Small cylinders were refilled at the langar, organised on behalf of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Greater Kailash Part 1 in collaboration with former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairperson Manjit Singh GK.

The initiative was organised to provide relief from pandemonium and black marketing, the statement said.

GK urged managers of all the religious places to come forward to serve the public in the pandemic, it added.

Also Read: Delhi reports 395 COVID deaths, 24,235 new cases in 24 hours

Also Read: Delhi to get 500 temporary ICU beds at Ramlila Maidan

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X