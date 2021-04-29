COVID: 'Oxygen langar' organised by south Delhi gurdwara

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Oxygen langar organised by gurdwara in Delhi.

An oxygen 'langar' was organised by a gurdwara in south Delhi's Greater Kailash for coronavirus patients, according to a statement.

Small cylinders were refilled at the langar, organised on behalf of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Greater Kailash Part 1 in collaboration with former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairperson Manjit Singh GK.

The initiative was organised to provide relief from pandemonium and black marketing, the statement said.

GK urged managers of all the religious places to come forward to serve the public in the pandemic, it added.

Also Read: Delhi to get 500 temporary ICU beds at Ramlila Maidan