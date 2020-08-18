Image Source : SII TWITTER Coronavirus Vaccine: Serum Institute to begin phase 2 trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has said that it would start phase 2 trials of the of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week. Pune-based Serum Institute has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford. The SII also asserted that it has shortlisted 10 centres across India to host Phases 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) granted approval to two civic-run hospitals in Mumbai — King Edward Memorial (KEM), Parel, and BYL Nair Hospitals, Mumbai Central — for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial on 320 volunteers between the age group of 20 and 50 years will begin by August-end.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines in terms of volume. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been named as Covidshield in India.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech has said there are three coronavirus vaccine candidates that are undergoing trials and are various stages of development. A government panel has met with the representatives of including Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila that are working to develop the vaccines.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage