Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential coronavirus vaccine

Serum Institute of India (SII), world's largest vaccine producer in terms of number of doses, has started manufacturing US biotech firm Codagenix Inc's potential coronavirus vaccine. The initial phase human trials of the vaccine are expected to begin by the end of 2020 in UK.

SII will develop new coronavirus potential vaccine Codagenix CDX 005 that will be administered to volunteers intranasally instead of an injection, TOI reported.

Earlier in February, Serum Institute said a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus developed by it in partnership with American biotechnology firm Codagenix is expected to progress to human trials phase within six months.

At that time, the vaccine candidate has progressed to the pre-clinical tests phase, that is the animal trial phase, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

The cost of the project is up to Rs 300 crore, Serum Institute of India aims to secure external funding for the project via various global partners, the statement said.

Serum Institute is also manufacturing and conducting phase 3 final stage clinical trials of Astraeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine to be called Covishield in India. This vaccine is touted to be launched by the end of 2020 or early next.

