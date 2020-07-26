Image Source : AP Bill Gates says 200 million coronavirus vaccine kits to be made by South Korean company

Bill Gates has once again weighed in on the ongoing coronavirus vaccine research and manufacturing process that has had the world pool in all its resources to succeed. Gates has backed SK Bioscience, a South Korean pharmaceutical company to produce 200 million coronavirus vaccine kits by next June. He reportedly said this in a letter written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Coronavirus vaccine research and human trials have picked up pace. Several vaccine candidates from across the planet have raised hopes for a vaccine that could be out at the turn of the year.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial data was released several days back which showed promise of a shield immunity coming out soon.

India's own coronavirus vaccine -- COVAXIN -- has also been inducted for human trials that are being carried out at 12 medical facilities across the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Highlights

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine is at the third stage of human clinical trials with encouraging results from initial phases India's COVAXIN trials are in the first phase with 12 sites across the country chosen Vaccine production work has also picked up pace in China

