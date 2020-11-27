COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin commences Phase-3 trial at AIIMS

Image Source : FILE PHOTO COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin commences Phase-3 trial in AIIMS

Phase-three of human clinical trial of the India-made COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin began at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday with Dr MV Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier institute, and three other volunteers receiving the first dose.

'Covaxin' is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr Srivastava was the first one to receive the shot, which would be given to around 15,000 volunteers at the AIIMS over the next few days, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection was given to four volunteers. They were under observation for two hours and will be monitored for the next few days, a source told news agency PTI.

When contacted, Dr Srivastava said, "Covaxin is the first indigenously-developed anti-coronavirus vaccine and on top of that, my institute is participating in the trial. I am honoured to be the first volunteer to receive the shot. I am happy to be a part of such a great cause. I am perfectly fine and I'm working."

As part of the trial application, a dose of 0.5 ml would be given on day 0 and on day 28, sources said.

The phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial would cover around 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above. It would be conducted in around 25 sites across 10 states. The trial has already started at a few sites.