Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Man held for raping 12-year-old niece

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping his minor niece, police said on Thursday.

The accused raped his 12-year-old niece on several occasions in the last one year by luring her with ice cream and other snacks at her home in Dahanu area when her father went out for work, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The victim's mother died some time back.

She approached the police on Wednesday following which the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Also Read: Rat onboard delays Air India flight in Delhi

Also Read: Kulwant Singh Kohli, man who introduced butter chicken to Mumbai is dead

Also Read: Indian Military Academy to train UAE army officers, soldiers