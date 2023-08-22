Mizoram elections: Lone BJP MLA B Chakma resigns after CADC poll results

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/BUDDHA DHAN CHAKMA Buddha Dhan Chakma, the lone BJP legislator in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Buddha Dhan Chakma, the lone BJP legislator in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly, has announced his intention to retire from active politics after his current Assembly term ends. Chakma, a doctor by profession, has been in politics for over 15 years. He first won an election to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in 2008 and then went on to win two assembly elections in 2013 and 2018. He was also a minister in the Congress government from 2013 to 2017.

Chakma said that he has decided to retire from politics to focus on his family and other social duties. He is also keen to give opportunities to younger people in politics.

Chakma's retirement is a blow to the BJP, which is trying to increase its presence in Mizoram. The party currently has only one MLA in the state assembly. However, Chakma said that he will continue to be a member of the BJP and will support the party in its efforts to grow in Mizoram.

The next assembly elections in Mizoram are due later this year. It remains to be seen who the BJP will field as its candidate in Chakma's constituency.

