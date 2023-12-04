Mizoram Election Results 2023: CM Zoramthanga loses Aizawl East 1 to ZPM's Lalthansanga

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East I seat to his nearest rival Lalthansanga of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 2,101 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes and Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress managed 2,520 votes.

ZPM storms to power

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday. The ruling Mizo National Front won nine seats and is leading in one. The BJP won the Palak and Saiha seats. The Indian National Congress bagged the Lawngtlai West seat.

Aizawl East 1 is constituency number 13 of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Mizoram's Aizawl district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. The Aizawl East 1 Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 7, 2023, in Aizawl East 1.

Candidates in Aizawl East 1

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga (MNF), Lalsanglura Ralte from the Congress party and Lalthansanga from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) were prominent candidates in the Aizawl East 1 constituency. Independent candidate Lalruatfeli Hlawndo were also in the fray from the constituency.

What happened in Aizawl East 1 in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate R Lalrinawma won the Aizawl East 1 seat by defeating Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) candidate Lalhmangaiha Sailo with a margin of 422 votes. In 2018, MNF candidate Zoramthanga won the seat by defeating Independent candidate K Sapdanga with a margin of 2,504 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Aizawl East 1?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Independent candidate Robert Romawia Royte was leading from the Aizawl East 1 constituency. Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.