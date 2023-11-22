Mizoram election: Civil society groups to urge Election Commission afresh to change counting date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Mizoram Assembly elections, in Aizawl (Representational image)

Mizoram: Civil societies and students' bodies are likely to send afresh delegation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider rescheduling the Assembly elections' vote counting date in the state.

Polling in Mizoram on all 40 was held on November 7 and the counting of votes is set for December 3 (Sunday), however, there is a request to the poll body to change the result date in the state.

NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) is likely to send a delegation to Delhi to request the poll body to reschedule the date for counting of votes as Sundays are sacred for Christians and a large percentage of the people visit Church.

The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of leaders of major church denominations, Chairman Rev Dr. Chawnghmingthanga informed that they are trying to get EC appointment after which a delegation would be sent to Delhi.

MKHC is one of the leading bodies of the NGOCC.

“The proposed delegation would comprise leaders of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), NGOs, student bodies, non-political organisations, representatives of all political parties, civil society organisations,” Chawnghmingthanga said.

Protest planned if EC doesn't consider to reschedule counting date

NGOCC in a statement said that if the Election Commission remains adamant on not changing the counting date then a 'protest day' would be organised in the state.

A request in the matter was made earlier also but the poll body remained adamant on not rescheduling the counting date.

The NGOCC's decision to send the delegation to Delhi came after state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas’s meeting with the EC on the issue last week.

The EC reportedly told the CEO that it would not reschedule the counting date.

With inputs from IANS

