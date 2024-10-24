Yugendra Pawar to contest against Ajit Pawar from Baramati in Maharashtra: Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yugendra Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra is gearing up for a potential face-off between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar has officially named Yugendra Pawar as its candidate against Ajit Pawar from Baramati. Baramati continues to be a focal point in Maharashtra politics, with the Pawar family feud dominating election campaigns.

It is pertinent to mention that Ajit Pawar has been the Baramati MLA since 1991, consistently winning elections. Sharad Pawar appointed him to significant ministerial positions. The question now is whether Ajit will step aside for his nephew.

Who is Yugendra Pawar?

32-year-old Yugendra Pawar is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's brother. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University in Boston. As per the reports, he is very close to Sharad Pawar and has been preparing for a political career under his guidance.

He also serves as the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institution established by Sharad Pawar. Yugendra played a vital role in campaigning for Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha elections, while his father, Shrinivas, publicly criticised Ajit for aligning with the Mahayuti government and abandoning Sharad Pawar.

Baramati Lok Sabha contest

In the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule from Baramati but ultimately Supriya Sule emerged victorious. This family feud, fueled by Ajit Pawar’s defection in July 2023, eventually led to Sunetra’s defeat, deepening the divide within the family. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in the Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes.

