Yavatmal Local Body Election Results 2025: Mahayuti maintains strong lead, results for 2 seats declared Counting is currently underway for the 2025 Maharashtra local body elections. In Yavatmal, the State Election Commission has already declared the results for two seats.

Counting of votes for the presidential and member seats across 286 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra began at 10:00 AM on Sunday (December 20). In a rare political achievement, the Dondaicha Municipal Council and Angar Nagar Panchayat saw both council members and the presidency won unopposed.

According to the State Election Commission, the first phase of polling on December 2 for 263 local bodies saw a 67.3 per cent turnout. The second phase, held this past Saturday for the remaining 23 bodies, recorded a 47.04 per cent voter turnout.

In several areas, the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners—the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—are contesting against one another. This has created a multi-dimensional electoral battle, pitting the Mahayuti against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), while simultaneously featuring 'friendly fights' within the alliances themselves.

Yavatmal district result

Yavatmal district, located within the Amravati division, comprises 11 municipal councils and one Nagar Panchayat (Dhanki). Below are the current results and trends for the district:

Local Body Wards Status / Winner President Elect Pusad Municipal Council 31 Won by NCP (Ajit Pawar) Mohini Indranil Naik Ner-Nababpur Municipal Council 21 Won by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Sunita Jaiswal Umarkhed Municipal Council 26 Mahayuti Leading — Digras Municipal Council 25 Mahayuti Leading — Yavatmal Municipal Council 58 Mahayuti Leading — Darwha Municipal Council 22 Mahayuti Leading — Wani Municipal Council 29 Mahayuti Leading — Aarni Municipal Council 22 Mahayuti Leading — Pandharkawada Municipal Council 22 Mahayuti Leading — Ghatanji Municipal Council 20 Mahayuti Leading — Dhanki Nagar Panchayat 17 Mahayuti Leading —

