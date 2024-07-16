Worli hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confessed to being habitual drinker, say police as custody ends today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Worli hit and run case

Worli hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah, the accused in the Worli hit and run case, has confessed to the police that he is a habitual drinker, police sources said, as his 7-day police custody comes to an end on Tuesday (July 16) and will be produced before Sweri court. Shah, who was driving the speeding BMW which hit a scooter near Atria Mall Worli, allegedly dragged the woman Kaveri Nakhva to death for over a kilometre from CG House to Sea face in Mumbai on July 7 morning. The police arrested him on July 9 after he attempted to evade arrest by changing his looks.

The police have also recorded the statement of a barber from Virar where the accused got his haircut intending to mislead the police. However, the police have not yet recovered the car's number plate, which they have been repeatedly mentioning in court.

Mihir Shah confesses to crime

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said. After crashing into the couple's scooter, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on Wednesday. To conceal his identity, Shah shaved his beard and trimmed his hair, the official said.

Mumbai Police earlier said Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were confronted by police with each other during interrogation. Both have confessed their roles in the crime. Police did a scene recreation in the presence of the accused with a similar sequence of the actual accident night. The scene was recreated from CJ House Worli to Sea Link Worli. The accused while confessing to his crime said that he is repenting for what he has done.

ALSO READ | Worli hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah, 23, allegedly used fake ID at pub to show he's 27