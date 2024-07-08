Worli hit-and-run case: Two arrested so far, lookout notice issued against 24-year-old main accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The woman was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice against the prime accused in connection with the Worli hit-and-run case that took place in Mumbai on Sunday. The main accused has been identified as Mihir Shah. The incident occurred when a BMW car struck a bike, resulting in the death of a woman travelling with her husband. Mihir Shah has been absconding since the incident, and the police have formed a total of six teams to nab the accused.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. Meanwhile, the deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Earlier on Sunday, Worli police said that they had confiscated the car from the Bandra region. "Worli police recovered and confiscated the BMW car from the Bandra area of Mumbai," the police said.

What police said?

Meanwhile, a statement from the Mumbai Police said that a BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. It said, "The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am on Sunday when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli."

Police arrest main accused's father

The Police have also arrested Rajesh Shah, father of the main accused, and another person, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat, in this case. Both will be presented in court on Monday. According to information received from sources, it is being said that both the accused have been arrested for not cooperating with the police and under other sections and they will be presented in court on Monday.

The police emphasised that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits behind the hit-and-run case. "The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal," CM Shinde said while speaking to the media.

