Women's day 2025: Maharashtra Gram panchayats to hold special Sabha to address women's issues

To mark the celebration of International women's day 2025, Maharashtra government announced to conduct special gram sabhas across all gram panchayats in the state. Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that the primary objective of these special Gram Sabhas is to establish a widespread movement for women's rights, implement effective policies at the village level to enhance women's quality of life, and take significant measures for their safety.

These Sabhas are being organised as a step towards the effective implementation of women's empowerment schemes and the launching of a mass movement to prevent child marriages are crucial, Minister Tatkare said.

She has urged local administration, NGOs, women's self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and citizens to take the initiative for women's upliftment through these Gram Sabhas.

The official statement issued by the government states that drawing inspiration from the works of Rajmata Jijabai, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, the government is committed to ensuring justice and security for women in today's era. The government is making efforts to implement various schemes for women and children effectively in every village.

Through these special Gram Sabhas, extensive public awareness will be created to eradicate child marriages, oppressive widow practices, and unjust superstitions, as well as to increase the birth rate of girls.

Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative Launched

Ministry of Panchayati Raj conducted the National Convention on Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats, with an aim to establish at least one Model Gram Panchayat in each District in the country that is both women and girl friendly. The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel.

Baghel announced the selection of 770 Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats i.e. one Model Gram Panchayat in each District, for specialised training for development of leadership skills. He further urged women gram pradhans to take the lead in implementing central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima yojana, pension schemes for widows and divyanjan, Ayushman Bharat and initiatives like organ donation etc.

