Woman raped inside MSRTC bus in Pune parked only 100 mts from police station, accused addressed her as 'didi' Pune rape case: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary bus at Pune's Swargate depot. The accused has been named as Dattatraya Ramdas - he was identified through a CCTV feed - but has not yet been arrested.

A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in early hours of Tuesday. The incident has sparked wide outrage and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed authorities to take stringent action and present the report. The suspect, who is absconding, is identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36). He is a history sheeter with multiple cases of theft and chain-snatching registered against him.

The incident occurred at Pune's Swargate depot, it is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The government ordered that all the private security guards at the bus station be replaced.

Culprit called the victim 'didi'

According to the victim , as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5:45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her `Didi' (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform. He then took her to an empty `Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked elsewhere on the sprawling station premises. As the lights inside the bus were not on, the woman hesitated to get in at first, but the man convinced her that it was the right bus. He then followed her inside and raped her before fleeing, the woman told police.

As per MSRTC officials, he apparently told the woman that he was the conductor of the bus for Phaltan, and hence she trusted him and went with him, but the police did not confirm this detail. Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil told reporters that CCTV footage showed the woman walking towards the bus with the accused. There were many people and several buses on the station premises when the incident took place, she said.

NCW takes suo motu cognizance of the case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-motu cognisance of the rape case. The commission appealed to the police to submit an action taken report with a first information report (FIR) copy within three days. It called for a “fair and time-bound investigation” and urged the DGP to extend all necessary support to the victim.

Police have formed eight teams to catch the accuse

The woman did not approach police immediately after the incident but took another bus for her hometown, and narrated the incident to her friend on the phone while travelling, the DCP said. On her friend's advice, she got down within the city limits, and went to the police station, Patil said. Cases were registered in the past against accused Gade in Shikrapur and Shirur police station limits in Pune district, the DCP said, adding that police have formed eight teams to nab him.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directed that all 23 private security guards employed at the bus station should be replaced. He also instructed MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report in seven days, an official statement said.

As the incident created outrage, local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest at the Swargate station during which the security office on the premises was vandalised. NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule lashed out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government. There is a police post nearby, and still such an assault takes place which shows that anti-social elements do not have any fear of law, she said, adding that the home department had failed to curb crime in Pune.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of more than 14,000 buses. Every day, more than 55 lakh passengers travel by its buses.

(PTI inputs)