Woman pushed onto railway tracks after resisting molestation on Mumbai local train, loses left hand

A shocking incident of molestation and assault has come to light from a Mumbai local train, where a woman allegedly lost her left hand after being pushed onto railway tracks by a man whose inappropriate behaviour she had protested. The incident took place on November 4 aboard a local train travelling from Borivali towards Virar.

According to the information available, the accused allegedly tried to touch the woman inappropriately near her chest as the train approached Naigaon station. When she objected and hit him with her slipper, an argument broke out between the two. The accused allegedly pushed her with both hands while the train was halted at the station, causing her to fall onto the tracks. The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident. Her left hand was severed below the elbow after it came under the wheels of the moving train. She also sustained a serious head injury and required 16 stitches. The accused was initially reported to have fled from the spot, taking advantage of the crowd. Police have since arrested him.

What happened inside the Mumbai local train?

The incident reportedly occurred on November 4, when the woman was travelling from Borivali towards Naigaon. As the train reached Naigaon station, the accused allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately near her chest. The woman resisted his advances and struck him with her slipper. This led to an argument and an exchange of abuses between the two.

According to the victim's account, while the train was stopped at the station, the accused suddenly pushed her forcefully with both hands. She fell between two coaches and landed on the railway tracks. As she tried to climb back onto the platform to save herself, the local train started moving. Her left hand came under the wheels, resulting in the amputation of the portion below her elbow. She also suffered a serious injury to her head, for which she received 16 stitches.

Accused fled after the incident, case registered

Following the incident, the accused allegedly escaped by taking advantage of the crowd at the station. The case was registered at Bhayandar Railway Police Station on November 6. Initially, the police registered a case under Sections 74, 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, the victim's family expressed dissatisfaction over the omission of the attempt to murder charge. They demanded that Section 109 of the BNS, relating to attempt to murder, be added to the case.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionaries subsequently met senior railway police officials and raised the demand. According to MNS functionary Sachin Pople, police officials assured them that a letter seeking the addition of the section would be submitted to the court.

The accused has been arrested, while the family continues to seek strict action in the case.

Woman loses left hand, seeks justice

The victim has spoken about the devastating impact of the incident on her life. She said that her left hand has been permanently damaged and that she now faces uncertainty about her future. The woman said she was responsible for supporting her family, but the injuries have created serious difficulties for her and her loved ones. She has demanded strict punishment for the accused.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of women travelling on Mumbai's local train network. The woman was allegedly assaulted after resisting molestation, and the confrontation ended with her losing her left hand. Her family is now seeking justice and demanding that the accused face stringent action.

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