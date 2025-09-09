Maharashtra: Woman killed, daughter-in-law injured as portion of building collapses on them in Thane A portion of the parapet at a flat in the four-storey building collapsed and fell on the two women who were walking along the road.

Thane:

A tragic incident was reported from Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 62-year-old woman lost her life and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured after a part of a building collapsed on them just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the mishap occurred at 12:36 am at Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar of the Mumbra area.

A portion of the parapet of a flat in a four-storey building suddenly collapsed and fell on the two women who were walking along the road, he said.

One of them, identified as Ilma Zehra Jamali (26), suffered injuries, while her mother-in-law, Nahid Jainuddin Jamali (62), was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital, the official said. Both were residents of Sana Tower in the same locality. The injured woman was undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

The civic body had declared the affected building as dangerous under 'C2B' category, the official said. "For security reasons, all houses in the building were vacated, and the premises has been sealed. Residents have made alternative arrangements with their relatives," the official said.

