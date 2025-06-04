Will Asaduddin Owaisi and Uddhav Thackeray join hands in Maharashtra? Here's what AIMIM MLA said Maharashtra: AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail said that the final decision will be taken by Asaduddin Owaisi. He also said that we still doubt whether they (Shiv Sena UBT) will truly include us (AIMIM) or not.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) appears ready to align with the Thackeray faction (Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local body elections in the state. Aditya Thackeray has made a public appeal to all non-Mahayuti parties to come together in the interest of Maharashtra. He has expressed his willingness to collaborate with all parties for the state's welfare.

Responding positively to Aditya's initiative, AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail said, "I wish to see both Uddhav Thackeray and Asaduddin Owaisi come together." "We will consider Aditya Thackeray's proposal seriously. Religion is not a political issue for us- we are open to discussions centered around development. If someone invites us for talks on development, we will proactively take part," Ismail added.

"However, the final decision will rest with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In the last Assembly elections, we did attempt to form an alliance. We wanted to be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but we were not included. They have extended an invitation now, but we still doubt whether they will truly include us," Mufti further stated.

Uddhav Thackeray earlier signalled readiness to reunite with Raj Thackeray

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approach, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has indicated a willingness to reconcile with his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. Speaking at an event organised by the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena- Shiv Sena’s trade union wing- in Mumbai, Uddhav emphasised the need to set aside past differences in the larger interest of Maharashtra’s language, culture, and development.

This conciliatory gesture follows recent comments by Raj Thackeray during a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, where he expressed openness to working with Uddhav Thackeray by sidelining minor disagreements for the state’s greater good.

“We must move past petty disputes. I appeal to all Marathi-speaking people to unite for the benefit of Maharashtra and the Marathi language,” Uddhav said. He underscored the importance of collective action, particularly in response to the ongoing issue of industries shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat- an issue he claims did not receive adequate support from Raj during the Lok Sabha elections.

Uddhav remarked, “During the Lok Sabha campaign, we consistently raised concerns about industries moving to Gujarat. If Raj Thackeray had opposed this trend then, the central government today might have been different—one that prioritises Maharashtra’s welfare. We could have also worked to repeal anti-labor legislation.”

In a pointed statement, Uddhav criticised political inconsistency, saying, “Selective support, selective opposition, and selective compromise won’t serve Maharashtra’s interests. I will not hinder the progress of the state. I will not engage in superficial gestures—no invitations, no visits, no photo opportunities. Let’s first commit ourselves fully to Maharashtra’s cause, and only then have further conversations.”

He concluded by reaffirming his decision to bury past animosities: “I have never held personal grudges, and today, I choose to end all conflicts. From this point forward, only Maharashtra’s welfare will guide our actions.”

The BMC elections are expected to take place in October 2025, and this potential rapprochement between the Thackeray cousins could significantly reshape the political landscape in Mumbai and beyond.