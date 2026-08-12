Why has infighting erupted in NCP after Ajit Pawar's death? Complaint filed with Election Commission

Mumbai:

The internal power struggle within the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to be coming out into the open following his death. On one side is the camp led by Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar, while the other side includes Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel. The growing tussle has raised questions over whether the dispute is merely about organisational control and party posts, or whether it is also linked to speculation about a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar faction. The latest controversy centres on the appointment of Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP president. A party worker has now approached the Election Commission, challenging the process through which Tatkare was re-elected to the post.

Complaint challenges Sunil Tatkare's re-election

The dispute began after the process of Sunetra Pawar becoming the NCP's national president was challenged. Now, a similar complaint has been filed against Tatkare's continuation as Maharashtra state president.

The complainant has alleged that Tatkare re-elected himself to the post nearly six months before the end of his existing term and without following the prescribed organisational procedure. NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader Bhausaheb Dattarao Patil Gore has claimed that the election of the state president was completely illegal. According to him, no election schedule was announced and neither nomination dates nor polling dates were fixed before Tatkare was declared re-elected.

Gore further claimed that Tatkare's term was supposed to end in July, but he was re-elected in February itself at the same convention where Sunetra Pawar was chosen as the national president. The complainant has therefore sought the Election Commission's intervention into the process and questioned the validity of Tatkare's re-election.

NCP merger speculation adds to the tension

The organisational dispute has surfaced at a politically sensitive time. Speculation about a possible merger between the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions has once again gained momentum. Recent meetings involving Sharad Pawar, Parth Pawar and Praful Patel have added fuel to the merger speculation. Reports that some MLAs from the Mahayuti camp are also in touch with Sharad Pawar have further intensified political discussions in Maharashtra. Against this backdrop, control over the party organisation becomes particularly important. If a merger or any broader restructuring takes place, the question of who controls the party machinery could become a major point of contention.

What is the Ajit Pawar faction saying?

Despite the allegations, leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction have maintained that there is no internal conflict within the party. They have insisted that NCP leaders remain united and are working under Sunetra Pawar's leadership. NCP leader and Cabinet Minister Babasaheb Patil said, "There is absolutely no internal conflict in our party. Everyone is working together. We are working under the leadership of our party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar." On the question of whether Sunil Tatkare's appointment as state president was illegal, Patil said the Election Commission would take the final decision.

Mahayuti allies maintain cautious silence

The NCP's internal dispute has also put its Mahayuti allies in a cautious position. Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat avoided commenting in detail, describing the matter as an internal issue of the NCP. "This is an internal matter of the NCP. Whether the process was constitutional or not is for the party leadership to decide. The party leadership will hear the concerns of those who have filed the complaint and take an appropriate decision," Shirsat said.

A battle that goes beyond party posts

What initially appears to be a dispute over organisational appointments has the potential to become much bigger. The struggle within the NCP is also unfolding against the backdrop of the Pawar family's political succession battle and renewed speculation about rapprochement between the two NCP factions. The question of who controls the party organisation could become especially important if discussions over a merger or political realignment move forward. For now, attention is focused on the Election Commission and the next move by the NCP leadership. Its eventual decision on the complaint could have implications for the party's organisational structure, while developments between the two Pawar factions could determine whether their long-running political divide narrows or deepens further.

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