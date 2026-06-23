Why did Uddhav Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar join Shinde camp? Rebel leader reveals his reasons

New Delhi:

Days after leaving Shiv Sena (UBT) and joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar has publicly explained the reasons behind his political switch. The rebel MP said assurances given by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a long-pending family matter played an important role in his decision.

Speaking about what he described as "Operation Tiger", Nimbalkar said he was assured that justice would be pursued in the case related to his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. "I have been assured by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the CBI will challenge the High Court verdict in my father's case. My father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, will get justice," he said.

Responds to 'traitor' and money allegations

Nimbalkar also hit back at allegations that he had switched sides for personal gain or financial benefits. "I am a small party worker. If my objective had been to earn money, I would have left in 2022 itself. Why would I have waited for four years? People can visit my constituency and ask residents about me," he said. The MP maintained that his decision was driven by the need to accelerate development work in his constituency. "I have decided to work with the ruling side for development projects," he added.

Clarifies stand on MP funds

Addressing criticism surrounding the utilisation of his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds, Nimbalkar said several claims circulating in the media were not entirely accurate. He explained that an MP receives approximately Rs 25 crore during a five-year term and asserted that he had utilised 100 per cent of the funds available to him between 2019 and 2024.

According to Nimbalkar, the funds allocated during his current term will also be utilised within the prescribed timeline. He further pointed out that development requirements in his parliamentary constituency are extensive, while available financial resources remain limited. "There are huge development needs in my constituency. It is not possible to take development work to every booth and village solely through MP funds," he said.

'Decision taken after consulting supporters'

The Dharashiv MP said the move was taken after extensive discussions with his supporters and party workers. According to him, working alongside the ruling establishment would help accelerate development projects and ensure that voters receive the benefits they deserve. "My primary objective is not political. It is to bring maximum development to my parliamentary constituency and do justice to the people who elected me," Nimbalkar said.

Six MPs shift from Uddhav Sena to Shinde Sena

Nimbalkar is among six MPs who recently left Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, marking a significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray's party. On June 22, Eknath Shinde officially welcomed the leaders into his camp and named the six MPs who had joined.

"Today, six MPs have joined us. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. We now have three Sanjays with us. We also have another Sanjay Rathod (MLA). When we have so many Sanjays here, there is no need to talk about any other Sanjay, and you know whom I am referring to," Shinde said in a veiled dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Political significance of the defection

The induction of six sitting MPs is being viewed as a major political boost for the Shinde camp ahead of upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra. The development also intensifies the ongoing struggle between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for political dominance and organisational strength within the Shiv Sena legacy.

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